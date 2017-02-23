Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance
Alliant Energy Corporation updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|14 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC