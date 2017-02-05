Activists: Charities must move galas ...

Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Read more: Fox News

Since President Donald Trump opened the gold-infused ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort almost 12 years ago, it has been a popular rental for the American Red Cross, hospitals, medical researchers and other charities for fundraising galas where the wealthiest donors are wined and dined, often netting $1 million or more. But Trump's election puts charities in an awkward position over choosing the resort - recently dubbed the president's Winter White House - for events they may have planned more than a year in advance.

