Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Since President Donald Trump opened the gold-infused ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort almost 12 years ago, it has been a popular rental for the American Red Cross, hospitals, medical researchers and other charities for fundraising galas where the wealthiest donors are wined and dined, often netting $1 million or more. But Trump's election puts charities in an awkward position over choosing the resort - recently dubbed the president's Winter White House - for events they may have planned more than a year in advance.
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Feb 1
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
