5,000 DWP customers still without power after Fridaya s storm
Nearly 5,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were still without power today, two days after the Southland was lashed with wind and rain. About 400 Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles and Orange counties were also without electricity, possibly due to storm damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC