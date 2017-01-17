Xcel Energy New renewable energy option approved for Xcel Energy...
Minnesotans will soon have a new option to power their homes and businesses with wind and solar energy as part of Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect program. The Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission voted to approve the pilot program, on Jan.12, giving customers the choice to power a portion or all of their energy from a blend of local wind and solar projects.
