Xcel Energy New renewable energy opti...

Xcel Energy New renewable energy option approved for Xcel Energy...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Minnesotans will soon have a new option to power their homes and businesses with wind and solar energy as part of Xcel Energy's Renewable*Connect program. The Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission voted to approve the pilot program, on Jan.12, giving customers the choice to power a portion or all of their energy from a blend of local wind and solar projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... 12 min Solarman 3
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Sun Jackazz 1
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News York Water getting the lead out quicklya Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC