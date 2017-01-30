What is ExxonMobil doing in Iraq?
The country is one of seven covered by President Trump's travel ban. And the company is the only American firm still operating under an oil license granted by the Iraqi government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|20 min
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|Jan 22
|Charles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC