Westar Energy Inc. (WR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westar Energy Inc. by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,873 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period.
