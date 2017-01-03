Washington nuclear power plant sets generation record - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST

The Tri-City Herald reported that Energy Northwest says the Columbia Generating Station in Richland sent 9.6 million megawatt-hours of electricity to the grid last year, topping its previous record of 9.5 million in 2014. Energy Northwest says the plant's output has been increasing in part because of maintenance and upgrades done every other year when it shuts down in the spring to replace fuel.

