Utility to replace aging gas pipelines in Cuyahoga Falls
Dominion East Ohio has announced plans to replace more than 15,000 feet of the utility's aging gas pipelines in Cuyahoga Falls. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the work will be split up into two projects totaling more than $3 million.
