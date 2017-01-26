US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil slides
U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Friday as investors sized up earnings from American Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and other big companies. Bond yields fell after the government reported that the economy lost momentum in the last three months of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|Jan 22
|Charles
|10
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC