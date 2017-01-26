US Federal Energy Regulatory Commissi...

US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FERC Statement on Regulatory Freeze Memorandum

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today issued the following statement regarding the Regulatory Freeze memorandum issued by the White House. The White House issued a Regulatory Freeze memo on January 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) 2 hr who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Sat Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Jan 22 Charles 10
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 2
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC