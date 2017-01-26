UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iow...

UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day. "The Magellan pipeline in the general area has suspended operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Tue BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Jan 22 Charles 10
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 20 no better without... 49
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC