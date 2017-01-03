UPDATE 1-Argentina clinches labor and subsidy deal to attract energy investment

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 Argentina has clinched a deal with labor unions and energy companies aimed at luring investors to the Vaca Muerta formation in Patagonia, one of the largest shale reserves in the world, the government said on Tuesday. Vaca Muerta has attracted investment from Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp. But the formation, which is about the size of Belgium, remains mostly unexplored, largely due to high production costs and a lack of labor flexibility, oil major executives have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.