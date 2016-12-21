Transformer Fire at University of Rochester's Eastman Dental Now Under Control
An electrical fire in the basement of the University of Rochester's Eastman Dental is under control, thanks to the work of the Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Gas and Electric. Flames were discovered in the basement around 2:30 a.m. while security doing a routine inspection of the building.
Read more at Your News Now.
