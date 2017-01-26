TransCanada CEO says shippers being p...

TransCanada CEO says shippers being polled for support of Keystone XL

18 hrs ago

The CEO of TransCanada Corp. says the company will be talking with shippers to determine if they still support the Keystone XL pipeline project after it was given a new lease on life by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week. In his first comments since Trump invited the company to reapply to build the conduit to bring Canadian oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast, Russ Girling said he thinks the economic case for it can still be made.

