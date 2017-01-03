Tillerson to put Exxon nest egg in a ...

Tillerson to put Exxon nest egg in a trust

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

ExxonMobil and Rex Tillerson have announced their plan to address concerns about the huge nest egg the oil giant has promised to its former CEO. Tillerson, who Donald Trump has picked as his secretary of state, is due to receive more than 2 million Exxon shares -- worth more than $181 million at current prices -- over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... 38 min WHAT 13
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC