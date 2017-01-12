Tillerson ducks Exxon climate change allegations
Exxon is currently being investigated for allegedly misleading the public about what it knew of climate change decades ago. And Tillerson led Exxon as CEO for 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|21 hr
|Sparks1567
|45
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC