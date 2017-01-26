The world's largest battery storage s...

The world's largest battery storage substation is now live

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Southern California Edison has flipped the switch on what is now the largest lithium-ion battery storage facility in the world -- a substation with 80 megawatt hours of capacity. Located Ontario, Calif., the new Mira Loma substation quietly went live Dec. 30. The substation is made up of commercial-grade Tesla Powerpack 2 lithium-ion battery units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... 32 min Retribution 10
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Jan 22 Charles 10
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 20 no better without... 49
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC