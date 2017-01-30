Tesla batteries now help Southern California power grid in wake of Aliso Canyon leak

ONTARIO >> They charge six-figure cars, and now - in response to natural gas shortages following a catastrophic gas leak in the San Fernando Valley in 2015-16 - an Ontario field of super-sized Tesla lithium batteries powers homes. On Monday, the public got its first peek at the new installation at Southern California's Mira Loma Substation in Ontario, which has been operational since the end of the 2016 and was built in 88 days.

