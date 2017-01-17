Tennessee Valley Authority elects 1st African-American chair
A federal agency in Tennessee has elected an African-American to be chairperson for the first time in its 83-year history. V. Lynn Evans will also be the first woman, and the first person from Memphis, to lead the Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity across parts of seven southeastern states, among other services.
