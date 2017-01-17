Strong winds leave many Houston-area homes without power
Windy weather has left thousands of homes in the Houston area without electricity as strong gusts have knocked down power lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|7 hr
|Charles
|10
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC