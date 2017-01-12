Southern Nuclear names new site vice president at Plant Farley
Southern Nuclear Chairman, President and CEO Stephen Kuczynski announced that Dennis Madison has been named site vice president of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant. "Dennis is an accomplished, proven leader who consistently performs at the highest level of standards and expertise," said Kuczynski.
