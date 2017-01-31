Size of Iowa diesel pipeline spill overestimated
Magellan Midstream Partners officials initially estimated that nearly 139,000 gallons spilled when the pipeline broke near Hanlontown on Wednesday. But the company told the Mason City Globe Gazette Monday that it has reported a new estimate of nearly 47,000 gallons to federal authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|Jan 22
|Charles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC