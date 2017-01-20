Schlumberger reports 4Q loss, but tops expectations
Schlumberger NV on Friday reported another loss during its most recent fourth quarter as low energy prices continue to impact revenue. The world's largest oilfield services company lost 15 cents per share, or $204 million.
