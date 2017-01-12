Rex Tillersona s Views on a Number of World Issues
Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was grilled on a variety of topics, including nuclear weapons, human rights and climate change during his Senate confirmation hearings Wednesday. He also shared his views on a number of critical regions around the world, telling the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States would take a more assertive position overseas than the Obama administration if he is confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|6 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC