Report details how ExxonMobil could benefit from a Trump...

Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil stands to gain nearly $1 trillion from Trump administration policies, according to a new report from the left-leaning Center for American Progress. The report, titled "How Exxon Won the 2016 Election," details how the energy and environmental policies of Trump's Cabinet picks could benefit Exxon, the eighth-largest company in the world and the The CEO of Exxon and Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, will be grilled in a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday about the potential conflicts of interests he faces as a result of his company's extensive global operations.

