OPG to boost executive salaries by $6-8M; Metrolinx proposes $100K CEO boost

Ontario Power Generation says salaries for its executives are expected to rise by up to $8 million in the next few years as the provincial government lifts a public-sector wage freeze. Meanwhile, transit agency Metrolinx is proposing to boost its CEO's pay by up to $118,000, which would see him earn a maximum of $479,500.

