NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS
DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in NRG Energy Inc. by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
