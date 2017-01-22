Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Stock Rating ...

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas development company's stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Seaport Global Securities' price target points to a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock's previous close.

