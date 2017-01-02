Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio boosted its position in Noble Energy Inc. by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551,137 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC