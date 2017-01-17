A Southern California Gas Company facility where a blowout spewed methane for nearly four months has completed a safety review and could resume reduced operations after a series of public hearings, state officials said Tuesday. The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage site has been crippled more than a year since the blowout discovered in October 2015 drove 8,000 families from their homes and led to mass complaints of nosebleeds, nausea, headaches and other maladies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.