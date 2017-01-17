New

A Southern California Gas Company facility where a blowout spewed methane for nearly four months has completed a safety review and could resume reduced operations after a series of public hearings, state officials said Tuesday. The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage site has been crippled more than a year since the blowout discovered in October 2015 drove 8,000 families from their homes and led to mass complaints of nosebleeds, nausea, headaches and other maladies.

