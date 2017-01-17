McCain, Graham say they will support ...

McCain, Graham say they will support Tillerson

11 hrs ago

Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham announced Sunday they will vote for President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, likely paving the way for his confirmation. "Listen, this wasn't an easy call.

