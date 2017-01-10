Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early trade
Stock indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as gains in materials and technology companies are offset by losses in energy stocks and retailers. Energy companies were weaker early Monday as the price of crude oil fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|10 hr
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|Sun
|Charles
|10
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC