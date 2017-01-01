Man admits to police he was trying to crash into, kill them - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports MADISON Madison police have a man in custody who admitted to them that he was trying to crash into their cruiser. A news release today says Madison officers, along with police from the Town of Madison, were on a traffic stop near the Alliant Energy Center Saturday night when a driver identified as Victor Mendez-Mino, 23, swerved over and nearly struck their squad cars.

