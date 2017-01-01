Man admits to police he was trying to crash into, kill them
Man admits to police he was trying to crash into, kill them - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports MADISON Madison police have a man in custody who admitted to them that he was trying to crash into their cruiser. A news release today says Madison officers, along with police from the Town of Madison, were on a traffic stop near the Alliant Energy Center Saturday night when a driver identified as Victor Mendez-Mino, 23, swerved over and nearly struck their squad cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC