Major News From Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The past couple of days have been rather nice for shareholders of Chesapeake, with management providing a final view of their tender offer's results. The situation on that front could have been better for sure but, with management's newest pledge, it's possible that further debt reduction is right around the corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|3 hr
|BonBonz1460
|31
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Thu
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC