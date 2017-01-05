Local shares rise for third straight day
The Australian share market has closed higher for a third straight session in 2017, boosted by strength among energy stocks after a lift in the price of oil. IG market strategist Evan Lucas said oil prices and energy stocks had risen after the American Petroleum Institute reported that stockpiles of oil in the US had fallen by 7.4 million barrels in the last week of December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|32 min
|Tax Them Blind
|19
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC