Liberals want to extract taxes from hedge funds

13 hrs ago

Bridgewater Associates' headquarters complex along the Saugatuck River in downtown Westport, is the wealthiest hedge fund in the world. A proposal before the General Assembly who eliminate tax loopholes enjoyed by money managers and create an estimated $520 million a year in new tax revenue for the state.

