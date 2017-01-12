Left in the dark: street lights out for more than a month
NEIGHBOURS have been left in the dark as to why streetlights in three roads have than more than a month to fix. The lights went out in Charlton, Wantage on December 11 across three neighbours streets - Paddock Close, Truelocks Way and Barnards Way.
