Lawmakers Take Aim at Part of Dodd-Fr...

Lawmakers Take Aim at Part of Dodd-Frank Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments. Michigan Republican Bill Huizenga, who chairs the House of Representatives Financial Services subcommittee on capital markets, and Oklahoma Republican James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Environment Committee, took aim at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's so-called "resource extraction" rule, saying it makes it harder for U.S. energy companies to compete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... 3 hr Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) 23 hr who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Jan 22 Charles 10
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC