Keystone XL approval takes centre stage at day two of cabinet retreat
Federal ministers are welcoming news that U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to give his blessing to the Keystone XL pipeline. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government has yet to receive any official confirmation, but says the proposed TransCanada pipeline from Alberta to the Gulf Coast would bring jobs and an economic boost to Canada.
