Indiana Michigan Power I&M to Construct New Vicksburg-Schoolcraft Transmission Line

Indiana Michigan Power, an operating unit of American Electric Power, is announcing an approximately $30 million investment to improve the electric transmission system in Kalamazoo County. The Vicksburg-Schoolcraft Area Improvements Project is essential to ensure continued reliable electric service is available to customers.

