In opening act, Trumpa s light side on display with lawmakers
Seated at a desk in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor, Trump the showman emerged, giving running commentary as he went. He joshed about his proposed repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law as he signed legislation granting a special waiver so James Mattis can become Pentagon chief despite having recently served as a general in the Marines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC