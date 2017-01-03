Hydro One says police investigating possible cyber threat
Ontario's Hydro One says it is assisting Canadian law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a possible cyber threat against the electricity distributor. Haier suggests that a company IP address, which may have been the target of the cyber threat, is old, inactive and not connected to the power system.
