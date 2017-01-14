Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Gulfport Energy Corporation saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,026,076 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 10,937,506 shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|19 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC