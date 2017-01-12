Freezing temps will keep Portland icy...

Freezing temps will keep Portland icy for days

WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Schools are closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remain without power as the Portland area recovers from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history. Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland Tuesday and Wednesday, and freezing temperatures will keep it in place the next few days.

Chicago, IL

