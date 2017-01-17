FirstEnergy Mon Power Launches Facebook Page for Enhanced Customer Communications
Mon Power is expanding its customer outreach with the launch of its Facebook page. The new page builds on the company's successful Twitter account, @MonPowerWV , to connect with customers, provide customers with important information related to their electric service, and share energy-related tips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
