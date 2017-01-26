Feds OK Massachusetts compressor to help push fuel to Canada
Federal energy regulators have signed off on a plan to build a natural gas compressor near Boston that will help push the fuel from Pennsylvania into Maine and Canada. The Boston Globe reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled Wednesday the proposed station in Weymouth, Massachusetts, isn't expected to significantly affect the area's air quality.
