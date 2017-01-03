Exxon's Rex Tillerson and the rise of...

Exxon's Rex Tillerson and the rise of Big Oil in American politics

"How Big Oil Bought the White House and Tried to Steal the Country" is the subtitle of a book that tells the story of a presidential election in which a candidate allowed money from big oil companies to help him win office and then rewarded them with plum appointments in his cabinet. With President-elect Donald Trump picking former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, one might think the book is an early exposA© of the presidential election of 2016.

