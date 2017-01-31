Exxon profit falls 40% as cheap oil pain lingers
Depressed oil prices are keeping the heat on Exxon at a time when the oil behemoth's longtime CEO Rex Tillerson has left to join the Trump administration. Darren Woods, who became CEO after Tillerson stepped down to become secretary of state, blamed the "prolonged downturn in commodity prices."
