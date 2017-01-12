Exxon deal with Vietnam adds to Tillersona s tangles with China
Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO tapped to be the Trump administration's secretary of state, created an international stir this week when he told a Senate confirmation hearing that the United States should prevent the Chinese military from accessing artificial islands Beijing has constructed in the South China Sea. But it's not the first time he's riled China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|16 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC