Export RecordRecord mining, energy export on surging iron ore...

An $8 billion boost from higher iron ore prices is tipped to lift Australia's mining and energy export earnings to a record $204 billion this year before a pull-back in 2018, according to revised Federal forecasts. The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science's latest resources and energy quarterly is tipping a 30 per cent increase in export earnings from mining and oil and gas in the year to June 30, on the back of the unexpected kick in prices for iron ore and metallurgical coal, and the expansion of the LNG industry.

